Chargers Daily Links: Corey Linsley returned to practice on Thursday

Breathe a sigh of relief, everyone.

On Thursday, it was reported that center Corey Linsley returned to practice as a full participant, calming the minds of the fan base just a day after he sat out with a back injury. According to Brandon Staley when he spoke to the media earlier this week, Linsley’s back “tightened up” on him against Denver and the team wasn’t going to push him to return.

#Chargers fans can breathe a sigh of relief. C Corey Linsley was back at practice today. — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) January 6, 2022

The Chargers are going to need all hands on deck for their for their showdown with the Raiders in the regular season finale. Getting a captain back and their leader up front is massive and cannot be understated.

Next up, let’s get Drue Tranquill healthy and then we’ll be cooking with gas.

