Garrett and Jamie break down the Chargers most important game of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s win and get in. They go through all the important players and matchups on both sides of the ball and talk about where the Chargers have advantages and disadvantages. To wrap it all up, they give a prediction of what they think the score will be and why.
The Lightning Round Podcast#254: Week 18 Preview - The Las Vegas Raiders
Let’s talk about the Chargers opponent this week...the Raiders.
