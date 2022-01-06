Chargers Daily Links: Who needs to step up the most against the Raiders?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

I don’t need to tell you how big this Sunday’s game is. The team that wins gets to extend their season with a playoff berth while the other gets to start their offseason plans a bit earlier.

Today, let’s discuss the Chargers player that you believe needs to step up the most to ensure a big win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Since it’s unknown who will get the start after this past Sunday, I’m simply going to say whoever starts at right tackle will have to bring his “A” game against a defense with two standout edge rushers in Yannick Ngakoue and Maxx Crosby. Trey Pipkins received the start against Denver and did a heck of a job. However, Storm Norton has been the guy in every other game this season. Both have played well as of late and I actually don’t think either would be the wrong choice.

Heck, part of me sort’ve wants the new-and-improved Pipkins to get out there again to see if it wasn’t just a fluke. He looked unrecognizable at times on Sunday and that’s the biggest compliment we can give to him right now.

As always, let me know who you feel needs to turn in a big performance this weekend if the Chargers hope to earn their trip to the playoffs.

And now for today’s links.

