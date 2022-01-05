Chargers activate Jared Cook off COVID-19 list

On Wednesday, Brandon Staley told the media that tight end Jared Cook is expected to be activated off the COVID-19 list. He returns to a tight end group that’s looking a bit shallow as of late following the scary injury to Donald Parham.

Currently, the only tight ends left on the active roster are Stephen Anderson and rookie Tre McKitty. With Cook out this past week, the team elevated rookie UDFA Hunter Kampmoyer and also utilized fullback Gabe Nabers as an additional tight end, as well. McKitty enjoyed a small, but career day against the Broncos as he caught all three of his targets for 22 yards with one going for a first down.

During their first matchup in week four, Cook enjoyed his own version of a revenge game as he caught six-of-seven targets for 70 yards and a touchdown. Both numbers are still season highs for the veteran.