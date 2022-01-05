Chargers vs. Raiders Week 18: By The Numbers

The season finale between the Chargers and Raiders will pit two of the league’s top offenses against each other. The Chargers currently sit fourth in total offense per game while the Raiders aren’t too far behind with the 11th-ranked unit.
In the first matchup this season between these two teams, the Bolts got the best of the Raiders by a score of 28-14. That included a 21-0 lead at the half that the Chargers never relinquished.
This opponent is scrappy and has shown that his isn’t your father’s Raiders this season. They know how to fight to keep themselves alive and the Chargers must keep that in mind as they prepare for the biggest game of the season.
As always, this is just a simple “screenshot” of both teams and how they’re faring on both offense and defense thus far in 2021.
Let’s dive right in.
Chargers Offense
Total yards per game: 387.1
Points per game: 27.6
Passing yards per game: 277.8
Rushing yards per game: 109.3
Top Performers
Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 4,631 yards, 35 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 847
Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - 11
Receiving yards: WR Keenan Allen - 1,086
Receptions: WR Keenan Allen - 100
Receiving touchdowns: WR Mike Williams - Eight
Chargers Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 361.0
Points allowed per game: 26.5
Passing yards allowed per game: 224.3
Rushing yards allowed per game: 136.7
Top Performers
Tackles: LB Kyzir White - 137
Tackles for loss: LB Kyzir White - Seven
Sacks: EDGE Joey Bosa - 9.5
Passes Defended: CB Michael Davis, CB Asante Samuel Jr. - 10
Interceptions: Three players tied at two
Forced fumbles: EDGE Joey Bosa - Six
Fumble recoveries: CB Michael Davis, DT Justin Jones - Two
Raiders Offense
Total yards per game: 364.9
Points per game: 21.2
Passing yards per game: 274.7
Rushing yards per game: 90.2
Top Performers
Passing: QB Derek Carr 4,618 yards, 21 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Josh Jacobs - 740
Rushing touchdowns: RB Josh Jacobs - Eight
Receiving yards: WR Hunter Renfrow - 1,025
Receptions: WR Hunter Renfrow - 99
Receiving Touchdowns: WR Hunter Renfrow - Seven
Raiders Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 330.8
Points allowed per game: 25.4
Passing yards allowed per game: 214.6
Rushing yards allowed per game: 116.1
Top Performers
Tackles: LB Denzel Perryman - 145
Tackles for loss: EDGE Maxx Crosby - 10
Sacks: EDGE Maxx Crosby - 10
Passes Defended: CB Brandon Facyson - 11
Interceptions: Five players tied @ five
Forced fumbles: Three players tied @ two
Fumble recoveries: Three tied @ two
