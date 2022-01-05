Chargers vs. Raiders Week 18: By The Numbers

The season finale between the Chargers and Raiders will pit two of the league’s top offenses against each other. The Chargers currently sit fourth in total offense per game while the Raiders aren’t too far behind with the 11th-ranked unit.

In the first matchup this season between these two teams, the Bolts got the best of the Raiders by a score of 28-14. That included a 21-0 lead at the half that the Chargers never relinquished.

This opponent is scrappy and has shown that his isn’t your father’s Raiders this season. They know how to fight to keep themselves alive and the Chargers must keep that in mind as they prepare for the biggest game of the season.

As always, this is just a simple “screenshot” of both teams and how they’re faring on both offense and defense thus far in 2021.

Let’s dive right in.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 387.1

Points per game: 27.6

Passing yards per game: 277.8

Rushing yards per game: 109.3

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 4,631 yards, 35 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 847

Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - 11

Receiving yards: WR Keenan Allen - 1,086

Receptions: WR Keenan Allen - 100

Receiving touchdowns: WR Mike Williams - Eight

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 361.0

Points allowed per game: 26.5

Passing yards allowed per game: 224.3

Rushing yards allowed per game: 136.7

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Kyzir White - 137

Tackles for loss: LB Kyzir White - Seven

Sacks: EDGE Joey Bosa - 9.5

Passes Defended: CB Michael Davis, CB Asante Samuel Jr. - 10

Interceptions: Three players tied at two

Forced fumbles: EDGE Joey Bosa - Six

Fumble recoveries: CB Michael Davis, DT Justin Jones - Two

Raiders Offense

Total yards per game: 364.9

Points per game: 21.2

Passing yards per game: 274.7

Rushing yards per game: 90.2

Top Performers

Passing: QB Derek Carr 4,618 yards, 21 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Josh Jacobs - 740

Rushing touchdowns: RB Josh Jacobs - Eight

Receiving yards: WR Hunter Renfrow - 1,025

Receptions: WR Hunter Renfrow - 99

Receiving Touchdowns: WR Hunter Renfrow - Seven

Raiders Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 330.8

Points allowed per game: 25.4

Passing yards allowed per game: 214.6

Rushing yards allowed per game: 116.1

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Denzel Perryman - 145

Tackles for loss: EDGE Maxx Crosby - 10

Sacks: EDGE Maxx Crosby - 10

Passes Defended: CB Brandon Facyson - 11

Interceptions: Five players tied @ five

Forced fumbles: Three players tied @ two

Fumble recoveries: Three tied @ two