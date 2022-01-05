Chargers Daily Links: Wednesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

How are we all feeling about this week’s primetime, “win and in” game against the Raiders on Sunday Night Football?

As much as we’d all love to have had the Chargers beat the Texans to make this game mean close to nothing, you can’t ask for a better script written around the team’s opportunity to punch their ticket to the playoffs. I mean, it’s PRIMETIME against DIVISIONAL RIVAL. These are the types of games we’ll likely look back on for years to come.

However, let’s make sure it’s a victory we can recall and not another time the team fell just short of the playoffs in the first year of another head coach’s tenure with the Chargers. We all can live without that feeling of deja vu.

Please feel free to express yourselves and all your feelings in the comments below. It’s a big week and I hope you’re all exploding with anticipaton.

Now for today’s links.

