Chargers earn an ‘A’ in big-time win over Broncos

In the Chargers’ massive 34-13 win over the Broncos, they played four quarters of well-around, complete football as a team. The offense started fast and never truly slowed down. The defense was able to stop the run and managed to consistently get off the field on third downs. And heck, even the special teams came through with a kickoff return for a touchdown by Andre Roberts, or as Brandon Staley called him in his postgame speech, “The single greatest in-season acquisition of all time.”

After putting together one of their best performances of the season, it’s only right that they received a solid “A” game grade from CBS Sports’ John Breech.

“The Chargers got off to a fast start, and for the most part did not slow down. Their special teams performance was immaculate — which is pretty incredible considering they are still the Chargers. Justin Herbert was efficient, Austin Ekeler was his usual self, and the run defense showed up big in a big spot. Terrific performance to set themselves up for a playoff clincher next week against the Raiders.”

Robert’s kickoff return touchdown was the Chargers’ first as a franchise since the 2012 season. It’s been a rough ride for Bolts when it comes to the third phase of the game but first-year special teams coordinator Derius Swinton has done a heck of a job with his unit that’s shown quite the improvement from the first quarter of the season through this past Sunday.

If the Chargers can put together another complete team performance this week against the Raiders, they’ll punch their ticket to the playoffs where we all know anything can happen. And with a chance to play in your OWN stadium during the Super Bowl, that’s enough motivation for anyone to do what’s necessary to make it happen.