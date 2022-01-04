Chargers Daily Links: Kenneth Murray comes off COVID list, Jared Cook expected to return this week

During Brandon Staley’s Monday media availability, he told us Kenneth Murray was expected to come off the COVID-19 list while Jared Cook was also expected to return sometime this week.

There was also a small bit of good news as zero players were added to the COVID list on Monday. While in itself that’s good news, Mondays have been seen as the “spike” days fro COVID cases since most players want to test early in the week in case they are positive and can get a jump on the five-day isolation period. No new names on such a day likely means goods things for the remainder of the week, as well, as more players should continue to return from the list with each passing day.

LB Kenneth Murray is expected to be activated off the COVID-19 list today, per Brandon Staley. TE Jared Cook expected back sometime this week. #Chargers — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) January 3, 2022

