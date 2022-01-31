Raiders are installing a pair of Patriots at HC, GM

On Sunday, the Raiders filled their general manager vacancy by hiring former Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler. The 44-year old Ziegler has been with the Patriots’ scouting department for nine seasons and just completed his first as director of player personnel. He also spent three seasons with the Broncos before joining the front office in New England.

To complete their overhaul, the Raiders have also hired Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to be their next head coach.

The deals for new #Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and new #Raiders GM Dave Ziegler are done and agreed upon, sources say. Owner Mark Davis swings big and lands his top targets. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2022

McDaniels’ only previous stop in the NFL as a head coach came with the Broncos from 2009-2010 where he compiled a record of 11-17. He accepted the head coach job in Indianapolis back in 2018 but after the team made the announcement, he surprisingly backing out of the decision. McDaniels has called the offense for the Patriots since 2012 while also coaching the quarterbacks every year he’s been there aside from the 2020 campaign.