Chargers Daily Links: Monday Open Thread

The Chiefs didn’t make the Super Bowl this year which means we obviously have something to celebrate this Monday morning. Thank friggin’ goodness. Unfortunately, however, that other team in L.A. made the big dance which means we won’t be completely free of loathing during this year’s game. So, what’s new?

In another bit of news, I wanted to give you all a heads up that I’ll be taking some time off at the end of this week through most of the following week in an attempt to gut and renovate the only bathroom of the house we just moved into. As a man who stands roughly 6’3, I can no longer bare to sit on a toilet where my knees simultaneously also jam up against the sink. A man deserves better comfort in that special room, ya know? So anyways, I wanted to give you all some notice on that before it came.

This morning, let’s just continue any and all conversations regarding championship weekend. Feel free to discuss anything and everything in the comments below!

And now for today’s links.

Top quotes about the Chargers offense this season (Chargers.com)

Rashawn Slater puts up great case to be Chargers 2021 MVP aside from Justin Herbert (Chargers.com)

Chargers four-round mock draft with only Senior Bowl players (Chargers Wire)

Chargers need to take a look at 2021 offseason blueprint of the Bengals (Bolt Beat)

Seven factors that could decide the Super Bowl (NFL.com)

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson has been absolute money this postseason (NFL.com)

Rams open as 3.5-point favorites over Cincy in Super Bowl (ESPN)

Two four-seed teams meet in the Super Bowl for the first time in history (Pro Football Talk)

Aaron Rodgers stayed in Green Bay following season to talk future (CBS Sports)

Conference championship takeaways (Bleacher Report)