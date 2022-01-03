Chargers-Raiders flexed to Sunday Night Football

Late Sunday night, the NFL announced their scheduling for the final week of the regular season.

The Chargers-Raiders game will officially be on Sunday Night Football as both teams are vying for a wild card spot in this year’s playoffs. Both teams are 9-7 after taking down their opponent’s in week 17. The Chargers dismantled the Broncos by a score of 34-13 while the Raiders barely escaped the Colts 23-20.

Both teams got some major help as the Ravens and Dolphins each lost their games on Sunday to the Rams and Titans, respectively. Prior to Sunday, the Chargers needed both Baltimore and Miami to lose at least one of their final two games. With a week to go, the Bolts are now in control of their destiny just like they were before losing to the Texans.

In week four, the Chargers beat the Raiders at in SoFi Stadium 28-14. If they can manage to to do it again, they’ll clinch their first playoff appearance since 2018.