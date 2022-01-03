Best and worst Chargers PFF grades vs. the Broncos

The Chargers got it done against the Broncos with big efforts from the team’s biggest stars. The defense also stepped up and showed that they have the capability to stop the run and get off the field on third downs.

The offensive line also had one of their best games of the year with four members landing among the team’s top-five graded players this week. On the other side of the ball, the three of their top-graded defenders were also guys who do their work in the trenches.

Overall, this was an excellent effort from the entire team, including specials.

Without further ado, here are the five best and worst game grades on either side of the ball for the Chargers in week 16.

Offense

Best

OT Rashawn Slater - 94.8

OG Michael Schofield - 84.5

QB Justin Herbert - 79.4

C Corey Linsley - 74.2

OT Trey Pipkins - 73.3

Worst

OG Matt Feiler - 46.2

WR Josh Palmer - 47.6

TE Stephen Anderson - 51.0

FB Gabe Nabers - 53.7

RB Joshua Kelley - 60.0

Defense

Best

EDGE Joey Bosa - 81.5

LB Nick Niemann - 81.3

DT Linval Joseph - 68.9

S Derwin James - 68.5

EDGE Uchenna Nwosu - 65.1

Drew Lock points to Joey Bosa and says “Yeah he’s tired”, Bosa then tackles Gordon for a 4 yard loss pic.twitter.com/LendoysOaE — Chargers Pulse (@ChargersPulse_) January 3, 2022

Worst

CB Michael Davis - 37.3

LB Kyzir White - 40.2

CB Chris Harris Jr. - 42.3

CB Asante Samuel Jr. - 43.9

DT Bredien Fehoko - 49.3