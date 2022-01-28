NFL Championship Game Predictions and Odds: Chiefs seeking revenge en route to third-straight Super Bowl appearance

It’s championship weekend in the NFL with two exciting matchups on tap for this Sunday. First, the Bengals will look to beat the Chiefs for the second time this season while Kansas City hopes to earn some revenge against Cincy en route to making their third-straight Super Bowl appearance.

The evening game is between a pair of NFC West teams in the 49ers and Rams. The Niners won the first two meetings between these two teams so the Rams will have all the motivation in the world to make sure they don’t lose three in a row.

Alright, let’s get right into it. As always, all odds below are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Chiefs (-7) - O/U 54.5

Prediction: Bengals - ANYBODY. BUT. THE CHIEFS. Yes, it’s going to look even worse for Chargers fans when it comes to the Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert debate, but both of their careers are still new enough that the final word on the matter is still far off int the future. I like the Bengals in this one due to their defense overall being the better unit. Trey Hendrickson is playing like one of the best pass rushers in the NFL while defensive tackle DJ Reader was key in the team’s upset win over the Titans in the divisional round. Cincy has nothing to lose as the underdogs and I’ll always pull for that team over the club that’s been in this position far too much for my liking in recent years.

49ers vs. Rams (-3.5) - O/U 45.5

Prediction: 49ers - Similar to the sentiment above, it would be wonderful not to see the other Los Angeles team in the Super Bowl for the second time since the Chargers moved to the same area. However, both teams are peaking at the right time and I’m certain the third matchup between these two teams this season will be another classic to add to the long list iterations. San Francisco is 2-0 against the Rams so far this year and unless the Rams can finally make the necessary changes for this weekend, the Niners will continue their unlikely run to the Super Bowl.