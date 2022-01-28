Chargers Daily Links: Raiders request to interview Patriots OC Josh McDaniels for HC vacancy

On Thursday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Raiders are zeroing in on Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to be their next head coach. He’s currently scheduled to interview with the team on Saturday.

Also of note, the Raiders are also considering Patriots personnel executive David Ziegler for their open general manager position.

Fellow insider Mike Garafolo also tweeted on Thursday that McDaniels is getting a lot of buzz as Las Vegas’ top choice. After the debacle all those years ago involving McDaniels and the Colts, it looks like he’s finally ready to actually commit to a head coaching position.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The wheels are in motion in Las Vegas, as the #Raiders eye a #Patriots-themed pairing of Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler. pic.twitter.com/1r2wjbuCx3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2022

If McDaniels does end up being the guy for the Raiders, the Chargers will be the lone team in the division with a defensive-minded head coach. We all know who Andy Reid is, but the infusion of Nathaniel Hackett and potentially McDaniels could make for even more exciting football in the future of the AFC west.

And now for today’s links.

Derwin James made history in his return for the 2021 season (Chargers.com)

Top shots of Joey Bosa from the 2021 season (Chargers.com)

Chargers grab OL, EDGE in Touchdown Wire’s latest mock (Touchdown Wire)

Should the Chargers trade back in the 2022 draft? (Bolt Beat)

Bold predictions for championship weekend (CBS Sports)

Patrick Mahomes could become the youngest quarterback to start three super bowls (Pro Football Talk)

The Bears are hiring Matt Eberflus as their new head coach (ESPN)

Unsung heroes for each AFC team (NFL.com)

The Ravens are tabbing Michigan DC Mike Macdonald as their new defensive coordinator (NFL.com)

Trade ideas that could reshape the NFL (Bleacher Report)