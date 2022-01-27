Chargers Daily Links: Broncos hiring Nathaniel Hackett as next head coach

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The first head coach domino of the offseason has fallen as the Broncos are reportedly hiring Packer offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to lead their team into the future. Hackett.

From 2016-2018, Hackett called plays for the Blake Bortles and the Jaguars, including providing an instrumental effort in helping Jacksonville make the AFC Championship Game against the Patriots in 2017.

Hackett will inherit a young roster with over $50 million in cap space this offseason. He’ll still have his hands full with a Broncos team that’s currently on a streak of five-straight seasons with a losing record.

Does this mean there’s a legitimate chance of Aaron Rodgers finding his way to the AFC West? I certainly hope not. But crazier things have happened in the NFL, right?

