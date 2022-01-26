Chargers sign CFL DE Jamal Davis II

The Chargers are still in the early stages of their offseason but they’re already looking into all avenues when it comes to improving their defense.

On Tuesday, Herb Surkowsky of the Montreal Gazette reported that former Montreal Alouettes defensive end Jamal Davis is signing a reserve/futures contract with the Chargers. The 6’4, 250pound Davis played in nine games for the Alouettes, recording 17 total tackles and four sacks.

Excuse me if this is already out there - haven’t checked Twitter - but am told #AlsMTL DE Jamal Davis will be signing with the LA Chargers — Herb Zurkowsky (@HerbZurkowsky1) January 24, 2022

Davis originally signed to play his college football at Pitt but decided to transfer after his freshman season. After sitting out the 2016 season due to transfer rules, Davis went on to play in 26 games across the 2017 and 2018 season, amassing 149 total tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks. He also picked off one pass, forced a fumble, and defended six passes.

Davis’ frame certainly fits the mold of a standup, 3-4 outside linebacker over that of a base 4-3 defensive end.

Coming out out college, Davis tested extremely well with a 9.43 relative athletic score that was headlined by a 4.60 forty, a 39-inch vertical, and a 7.0 three-cone drill.