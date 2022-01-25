Donnie Edwards, Thomas Davis among 4 Legends captains at East-West Shrine Bowl

This year will mark the 97th installation of the East-West Shrine Bowl, one of the nation’s top college football all-star showcases. To mark another year in the long history of this game, management for the even is having four NFL legends partake in the week’s festivities before capping it off as captains for either team.

As for those players, they’re headlined by Hall of Fame4 and former Chiefs offensive guard Will Shields who will be joined by longtime Rams running back Steven Jackson and a pair of former Chargers linebackers in Donnie Edwards and Thomas Davis.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Will Shields, three-time Pro Bowlers Steven Jackson and Thomas Davis, and NFL Legend Donnie Edwards will serve as the 2022 East-West #ShrineBowl Legends captains.

Edwards was a stalwart on the Chargers’ defense from 2002-2006, earning the lone Pro Bowl nod of his career in his first season with San Diego with a 129-tackle, five-interception campaign. Davis spent one season with the Bolts in 2019 when he led the team with 112 tackles.

Each legend will play a mentor role for participating players throughout the week before spending the exhibition on the sidelines offering advice, encouragement, and anything else they can provide while the two teams do battle in hopes of raising their draft stock.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is scheduled for Thursday, February 3rd at 8:00 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.