Chargers Daily Links: Tuesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

It’s a nippy -14 degrees here in Minnesota so if you’re feeling a little down about anything, just picture me with icicles hanging from my nose and hopefully that gives you a needed chuckle.

Since I’m essentially frozen in place for the day, I hope it’s okay we just kick things off with an open thread this morning. You all know what to do.

Go have a great day.

And now for today’s links.

10 insights from the Chargers wide receivers and tight ends in 2021 (Chargers.com)

Three major moments from the season finale of All In (Chargers.com)

Scouting report for Purdue wideout David Bell (Chargers Wire)

Five replacements for Mike Williams if he isn’t re-signed (Bolt Beat)

The Chiefs cut Josh Gordon (ESPN)

No one knows if Sean Payton will return to Saints in 2022 (NFL.com)

Rob Gronkowski isn’t sure if he’ll return in 2022 (NFL.com)

Three solutions for the NFL’s OT problem (CBS Sports)

Bruce Arians would take over play-caller duties if Bryon Leftwich gets hired elsewhere (Pro Football Talk)

Latest NFL news and rumor (Pro Football Network)