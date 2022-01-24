Chargers interview Giants assistant Anthony Blevins for special teams coordinator vacancy

Despite an overall porous 2021 season for the Giants, the Chargers continue to be enamored by their special teams staff. Roughly a week after they interviewed Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, the Bolts have now interviewed his assistant Anthony Blevins, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

The 45-year old Blevins has been with the Giants the past four seasons, serving stints as the team’s assistant defensive backs coach and assistant linebackers coach duties on top of his role on special teams.

Recently, Blevins was selected to coach the linebackers at this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl, one of the country’s top college football all-star showcases.

Giants assistant LBs and special teams coach Anthony Blevins will be coaching at the East-West Shrine Bowl.



Blevins also interviewed this week to be the Chargers special teams coordinator, per source. Both Blevins and Giants ST coordinator Thomas McGaughey have met w/LA. https://t.co/dRLJcxXQ4K — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 21, 2022

Before joining the Giants’ staff, Blevins spent five seasons as the assistant special teams coordinator for the Cardinals (2013-2017) after spending a lone season at his alma mater, the University of Alabama-Birmingham (2012).

So far, McGaughey and Blevins are the only two reported coaches to have interviewed with the Chargers since the team decided to part ways with Derius Swinton II.