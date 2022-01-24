Chargers Daily Links: Justin Herbert takes no prisoners in pickup basketball

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Welcome back to another Monday and another week of the offseason. I hope you all had a great weekend and were able to either get some much-needed rest and relaxation or maybe you were finally able to check a few things off your to-do list.

Speaking of rest and relaxation, apparently Justin Herbert did NOT feel like laying low this weekend as he showed up to play some pickup games of basketball at what appears to be a local recreation center or gym. In the hilarious clip below, Herbert is seen showing no mercy against a bunch of average Joes as he tells his teammates to clear the lane before he takes it to the rack for a one-handed jam.

Looks like even outside of basketball, the Chargers’ starting quarterback is also a cold and calculated assassin who looks to pick apart the opposing defense in a moment’s notice.

Don’t ever change, Justin.

And now for today’s links.

