NFL Divisional Round Predictions and Odds: Bills will look for revenge against Chiefs

We’re back again this week for another picks and predictions post for this weekend’s divisional round.

So let’s just get right into it. As always, all odds below are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saturday Games

Bengals vs. Titans (-3.5) - O/U 47.5

Prediction: Titans - Derrick Henry is back with fresh legs which is a HORRENDOUS thing to hear if you’re a Titans fan. They’re as healthy as they’ve been since early October and, again, that’s bad news for the entire NFL. The Bengals have a much better pass rush than run defense which is exactly what Tennessee is going to lean into. They’ll shorten the game and attempt to play keep away from Joe Burrow. It’s an easy recipe that they’re the most-equipped to follow en route to winning this one handedly.

49ers vs. Packers (-5.5) - O/U 47

Prediction: Packers - Aaron Rodgers is just on that elite level where it doesn’t matter if the Packers are healthy and/or who is on the field with him. He’s going to carry his team to victory no matter what the odds look like. I think he continues his rampage across the NFC with a big-time performance over San Francisco. The Niners will put up a fight if they’re ground game can replicate what they did in the 2020 postseason but I don’t think they’re close to that dominant level this year.

Sunday Games

Rams vs. Buccaneers (-2.5) - O/U 48.5

Prediction: Buccaneers - I don’t care how good the Rams have looked in recent weeks. I’m still never betting against Tom Brady in the playoffs. But realistically, the Rams will live or die in this game behind the arm of Matthew Stafford. The Rams rushing attack is about to face one hell of a challenge in the Bucs’ intimidating front. If Los Angeles can’t keep up through the air, Brady will do what he normally does and bury the opposing team swiftly.

Bills vs. Chiefs (-2) - O/U 54.5

Prediction: Bills - DOWN WITH THE CHIEFS! I’m going to be the biggest Bills fan this weekend and you all should be, as well. Anything it takes to keep Patrick Mahomes from building onto his already impressive resume. I’m tired of hearing about their success year-in and year-out. Let’s go Bills! Let’s go Bills!

Okay but seriously, I think the difference in this matchup will be the Bills’ defense. Overall, the Bills are a much more complete team and if the Chiefs aren’t at their best, I don’t think they can pull this one out.

