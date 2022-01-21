Chargers Daily Links: Quick thoughts on Tom Telesco’s media availability

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Tom Telesco finally took to the podium on Thursday for the first time since the the 2021 season ended where he fielded questions from the media for a little over an hour’s time. Among the topics discussed were his confidence in Brandon Staley’s aggressive decision-making, where his team needs to get better over the offseason, and whether or not he feels his seat getting warmer after failing to make he playoffs for the third-straight year.

In regards to his first-year head coach, Telesco is 100 percent behind Staley’s process and even went as far as to say he “loves the identity” of this team. He’s a big fan of their analytics-based approach and fast-paced style of offense. So in all, that’s great to hear that there’s a streamlined mindset from top to bottom.

Per usual, Telesco has never been one to entertain the idea that his time as the general manager of the Chargers may be coming to an end in the near future. Any question that may have pertained to his seat getting hot and/or him not meeting expectations was deflected immediately.

As far as how he sees his team getting better this offseason, Telesco once again kept things bland and generalized. There were no specific positions he felt needed to be prioritized, instead pointing to an overall evaluation that will take place for the entire roster. Telesco has never been one to give out hints regarding what they may do in the draft so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that nothing was revealed in that regard.

Lastly, Telesco may have surprised viewers when he said he feels no pressure to capitalize on roster flexibility while Justin Herbert remains on his rookie contract. He was a member of the Colts organization when Peyton Manning was in his prime and stated that they built that roster just fine with a quarterback signed to second/third contract. While that may have been the case, a contract like that means a general manager must hit on the right draft picks while working a decent amount of magic when it comes to free agency.

This offseason holds a massive amount of potential for this team. Their notable cap space, residual hype, and roster makeup from this past season has them in a phenomenal position to attract impending free agents. It’s an easy situation to sell and that may be one of their biggest positives heading into this offseason.

