The Lightning Round Podcast#256: Grading the Chargers 2022 roster

Garrett and Jamie go through the Chargers roster as it stands heading into the 2022 season. They do not include any internal free agents, possible moves made this offseason or the draft, just the current team as it is today. They go down the Chargers players list and grade their performances thus far into into next season. The grading scale is:

A - Star

B - Quality Starter

C - Passable Starter

D - Reasonable Backup

F - Negative Impact

Once each of them gives their grades, they apply an overall grade based on each position group giving insight on where the team needs the most work this offseason.