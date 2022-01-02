Garrett and Jamie recap the Chargers big win over the Denver Broncos on the Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours. They live streamed their reactions about how the Chargers embarrassed the Broncos by getting out to an early lead and never really looked back on Sunday. They answer questions about Justin Herbert’s record breaking TD pass to Mike Williams, the Chargers special teams propelling the team to victory and some unsung heroes from the win.
Filed under:
The Lightning Round Podcast#253: AFTER HOURS. Week 17 vs DEN recap
Garrett and Jamie recap the Chargers game AFTER HOURS.
Loading comments...