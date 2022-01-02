Chargers open as 3-point favorites over the Raiders

After their stellar victory over the Broncos, the Chargers have opened up as three-point favorites on the road next week in Las Vegas, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently set at 48.5.

The Bolts needed a win this week to keep their playoff hopes alive for another week and they did it convincingly with a 34-13 drumming of Denver at home. The Raiders also did what they needed to stay alive as they took down the Colts 23-20.

The Raiders will enter next weekend’s game with the league’s 12th-ranked offense (364.9 yards) and the 12th-ranked defense (330.8). On the other side, the Chargers own the league’s fourth-ranked offense and the 22nd-ranked defense.

In their first matchup back in week four, the Chargers beat the Raiders 28-14 in a lopsided game at SoFi Stadium.

With a playoff spot on the line, both teams are going to get each other’s best shot.

