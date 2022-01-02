Chargers vs. Broncos Second Half Game Thread

The Broncos were about to be blanked by the Chargers in the first half, but a terrible defensive sequence took allowed them to move down the field on two chunk plays, spurred on by a missed sack by Joey Bosa. Brandon McManus booted a 61-yard field goal (!) to make it a 17-3 game at the half with the Broncos set to receive on the other side of the break.

The Chargers have been much better this week when it comes to getting stops on third down but Derwin James also has two dropped interceptions. Overall, it’s hard to complain about a two-touchdown lead.

Let’s hope they can keep up the positive momentum in the second half.

Go Chargers and bolt up, baby!