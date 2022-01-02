Chargers Final Score: Chargers 34, Broncos 13

Early in the fourth quarter, Justin Herbert launched a 45-yard pass to Mike Williams down the left sideline to notch his 35th touchdown of the season. That score pushed him past Philip Rivers into first place in team annals for the most passing touchdowns in a single season. it also was the final dagger in the team’s convincing 34-13 win over the Broncos which keeps the team’s playoff hopes alive for another week.

Herbert finished with 237 passing yards on 22-of-31 passing with a pair of touchdowns. Austin Ekeler tallied 112 yards and a rushing score while Mike Williams ended the day with a team-high 63 receiving yards and the aforementioned score.

One of the biggest highlights of the day came from the special teams unit (yes, I’m serious) when Andre Roberts returned a kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter. That extended the Chargers’ lead even further and ended most hopes of a comeback by the Broncos.

Defensively, Kyzir White finished with a team-high 11 tackles while Jerry Tillery recorded the team’s only sack of the day.

The Chargers will end the regular season on the road next week when they travel to Las Vegas.