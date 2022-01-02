Chargers Injuries: Corey Linsley walks off with trainers

Update: Corey Linsley is questionable to return with a back injury.

On the play, Linsley did not get hit awkwardly nor did he end up on the ground. He finished the play standing but must have gotten bent in an odd way to tweak something bad enough to leave.

Here’s to a quick recovery.

injury update: Corey Linsley (back) is questionable to return. #DENvsLAC — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 2, 2022

With over two minutes remaining in the first quarter, center Corey Linsley was walked off the field by the team’s trainers. It’s still uncertain what happened during the play in which he got injured, but him being able to walk off the field under his own power is a positive sign.

Former fifth-round pick Scott Quessenberry will replace him and we will update this post with more information as it’s reported.