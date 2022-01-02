BFTB Roundtable: Week 17 score predictions

Good morning and happy game day, Chargers fans!

The Chargers are back at home this week to host the Broncos in their second divisonal matchup of the season. The Broncos’ chances at the postseason are essentially zero but they have another opportunity they may want to capitalize on in thwarting L.A.’s plans at extending their season.

As of this morning, the Chargers are eight-point favorites against the Broncos according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Curious to see what our writers predicted? Let’s go ahead and take a look.

Michael Peterson: The Chargers have a chance to bounce back from their devastating loss to the Texans with a prime win over the COVID-stricken Broncos in a game that can keep their slim playoff hopes alive for another week. Denver will be without several starters, including edge rusher Bradley Chubb, cornerback Bryce Callahan, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Unlike last week, the Chargers must capitalize on this opportunity to take down a short-handed team and win it convincingly, no matter what ranking their scoring defense has for the year.

Also, Justin Herbert needs just two touchdown passes to break the Chargers’ single-season record for passing touchdowns. I believe he gets that exact amount today.

Final Score: Chargers 24-20

Matthew Stanley: The Broncos are going to be forced to start Drew Lock and, like the Texans last week, are going to be missing a ton of key starters. The difference for the Chargers this week is that they will have a bunch of their key starters back. I’m hesitant to predict a blowout but with that much talent back and their playoff hopes on the line, the Chargers will find a way to win this must win game. Final Score: Chargers 27-17

Garrett Sisti: What it really comes down to for the Chargers is creating pressure on Drew Lock, it’s going to be about disguising, confusing & rushing Drew Lock. On offense Herbert is gonna have to unlock that Cover 2 level that he’s struggled this season. Lock isn’t very good but the Broncos can play spoilers against a division rival and Lock has beaten the Chargers before. They have to give the Broncos a dose of their own medicine, jump out to an early lead like Denver did to them in their first matchup and attempt to make Drew Lock play hero ball…cause he will. The Broncos running back duo slashed them up on the ground and Williams did the most damage through the air which means they have got to keep those guys in check. This Broncos offense is having trouble moving the ball so the Chargers can not give them any short fields with turnovers or big special teams returns. Make a struggling offense earn points, don’t give them short fields. In a must-win game I think Staley has his guys ready. Final Score: Chargers 20-16