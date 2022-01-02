Chargers vs. Broncos Week 17: How to watch, streaming, odds, and more

The 8-7 Chargers are hosting the 7-8 Broncos with the hopes they can come away with a victory and keep their playoff hopes alive for one more week. Their postseason destiny isn’t in their hands as much as they’d want, but a chance is a chance. Both Baltimore and Miami must lose at least one of their final two games for the Bolts to make the playoffs as the #7 seed, and the chance of that happening is honestly pretty good with the Rams playing the Ravens today and the Dolphins seeing the Titans and Patriots in their final two.

The Broncos are coming into this game pretty wrecked by COVID-19 as several starters were not activated off the list in time for today’s game. Cornerback Bryce Callahan, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, and edge rusher Bradley Chubb are all out today, leaving the Chargers with three notable players they won’t have to worry about as they try to get some revenge for the 28-13 loss they were handed earlier this year.

With that said, everything you may need to tune in to today’s game is below.

Enjoy the game and Bolt Up, baby!

Denver Broncos (7-8) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (8-7)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m.

Location: Inglewood, California

TV: CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

SB Nation affiliates: Mile High Report

Betting Odds: Chargers (-8) (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!)

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

