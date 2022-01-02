Chargers Week 17 Inactives: Drue Tranquill is out against the Broncos

The Chargers will have their secondary close to 100 percent this week which is one of the most-welcomed sights the fan base can think of. Chris Harris Jr. is active while the team is also getting back Michael Davis who missed last week’s game against the Texans. Since the team’s starters are all back in the fold, backups Davonate Harris and Essang Bassey are both inactive this week after both played in Houston a week ago.

The other players who will be inactive against the Broncos are quarterback Easton Stick, linebacker Drue Tranquill, and offensive guard Senio Kelemete.

Tranquill injured his leg last week and failed to record any practice time leading up to today so expect either sixth-round rookie Nick Niemann or 2021 UDFA Amen Ogbongbemiga to start in his place. Ogbongbemiga has flashed several times over the year but Niemann’s athleticism is up there with the likes of Kyzir White and Tranquill.

Either way, it’s great to see this secondary back together.