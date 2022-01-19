Chargers interview Giants’ Thomas McGaughey for vacant ST coordinator position

Brandon Staley made a surprise move last week when he decided to move on from special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II after just one season. Swinton helped improve a special teams unit that has been one of the worst in the NFL over the past five seasons and turned it into a league-average group by finishing the 2021 season 18th in weighted DVOA.

On Tuesday, we heard about the first interview held by the team to replace Swinton via Gilbert Manzano of the OC Register. According to Manzano, the Chargers interviewed Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey for the same position. McGaughey has held the position in New York for the past four seasons.

Giants kicker Graham Gano converted 29-of-33 field goals with one miss from between 30-39 yards and the other three coming from 50+, however Gano still converted on seven of his 10 attempts from 50+ yards which is one of the best rates in the NFL among kickers with at least 10 attempts from that distance.