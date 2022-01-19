Chargers Daily Links: Bolts sign Joe Reed to reserve/future contract

Good morning, Chargers fans!

On Tuesday afternoon, it was reported that the Chargers signed former 2020 fifth-round pick Joe Reed to a reserve/future contract, meaning the once starting kick returner will be remain with the Chargers as they head into the 2022 offseason.

Reed spent the majority of this past season on the injured/reserve practice squad list (ankle surgery) while failing to record any time with the active roster. As a rookie in 2020, Reed played in 11 games, rushing five times for 29 yards and a touchdown. He also returned 21 kickoffs with a 20.7-yard average and a long of 46 yards.

FEED JOE REED



1st NFL TD



pic.twitter.com/dQ6YfKvs8W — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) October 25, 2020

Reed’s expected role in the offense is as a hybrid/gadget player who can work out of the backfield or in the slot. He’s had to overcome a limited route tree since being drafted and that will likely be his biggest obstacle to earning meaningful playing time on offense in the future.

Now for today’s links.

Beat Writer’s roundtable on the Chargers’ 2021 MVP (Chargers.com)

10 insights from Justin Herbert’s sophomore season (Chargers.com)

Chargers interviewed the Giants’ special teams coordinator (Chargers Wire)

Five Chargers who improved the most in 2021 (Bolt Beat)

Mel Kiper’s first 2022 mock draft (ESPN+)

Dak Prescott regrets his comments regarding the refs over the weekend (ESPN)

Predicting where coaches will land this offseason (CBS Sports)

NFL power rankings following the wild card round (Pro Football Network)

Will the Raiders trade Derek Carr? (NFL.com)

Mike Tomlin is excited to find the next starting quarterback for the Steelers (NFL.com)