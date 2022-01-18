Chargers Daily Links: How much cap space are Chargers rolling over into 2022?

The Chargers are in a great place financially heading into the 2022 offseason and that total cap number will only get bigger thanks to the amount of cap space they’re able to roll over into next year.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Chargers are expected to roll over $9.05 million onto their current projected cap space of roughly $68 million. In total, the cap space for each team is increasing by $25 million compared to the 2021 year.

NFL teams recently declared unused 2021 cap space rollover amounts (below).



After the playoffs, the NFL will audit incentives, bonuses, etc by team. That figure will be added/subtracted to the number below.



The sum + the 2022 Salary Cap = each team's 2022 adjusted cap number. pic.twitter.com/BMThnJyLpa — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 17, 2022

The Chargers have a decent number of in-house free agents they must prioritize this offseason, including linebacker Kyzir White, defensive tackle Justin Jones, and returner Andre Roberts. All three played massive roles this year and should be able to return without breaking the bank.

Similar to the way Cincinnati attacked last year’s free agency period and turned it into a playoff appearance and their first postseason victory in 31 years, the Chargers must find a way to capitalize on their high cap space and hope for a similar outcome in 2022.

