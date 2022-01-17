Chargers Daily Links: MLK Day open thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Today is MLK Day which happens to be a company-wide holiday here at Vox Media/SB Nation. That means today is a much-deserved day off for us who unfortunately don’t have the pleasure of covering a playoff team this year. (Sigh...)

So for today, let’s just kick back and enjoy this wonderful Monday while we can. If you feel the need to discuss anything regarding the team, please throw it in the comments below.

I’m also planning on finding time for a live Q&A this week so look out for details on that which I’ll put out on Twitter, as well.

See all of you bright and early tomorrow morning!

And now for today’s links.

