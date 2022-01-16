Texans interview Joe Lombardi for open Head Coaching job

The Houston Texans have interviewed Los Angeles Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi for their open Head Coach job.

It is still early on in the process for the multiple teams looking to fill their newly available Head Coaching positions, however the Texans interviewed the current Chargers OC. The Texans have completed 3 interviews for the HC position so far: Joe Lombardi, Hines Ward, and Brian Flores.

I’m honestly surprised more teams haven’t brought in Lombardi to interview in this cycle. He has been a coach in the league for a long time. He worked extensively with Sean Payton. And this year, despite much criticism from Charger fans (myself included early on), in his first year as offensive coordinator for the Chargers the offense improved pretty significantly over last season.

Yards per play improved from 5.4 to 5.9 with the net yards per pass attempt going from 6.5 to 6.8 and rush yards per attempt going from 3.8 to 4.3. Points scored improved from 384 last year to 474 this year driven by the percentage of drives ending in a score improving from 38.3% last season to 45.7% this season.

All of this improvement was done without a true game breaker at WR, decreased level of TE play, a patchwork right side of the offensive line, and installing an entirely new playbook.

It’s too early to tell where he is in the running for the Texans job, or if he’ll get any more interviews, but it isn’t surprising at least one other team is taking notice.