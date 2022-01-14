SB Nation Reacts: Chargers fans remain steadfast behind their team despite missing playoffs

The Chargers gave their blood, sweat, and tears during the season finale under the lights in Las Vegas. Like every game in the NFL, one team is going to have to leave the field the loser and the Chargers just happened to be that team at the end of will come to be seen as an instant classic between two divisional rivals.

Even with no playoffs this year, Chargers fans haven’t lost much confidence in the team. Per our most recent Reacts survey, 83 percent of fans who participated still said they are confident in the current direction of the team.

Head coach Brandon Staley has been receiving the brunt of criticism for the Chargers’ failure to make the playoffs and a lot of former players and coaches who loved his aggressive decision-making earlier in the season seemed to turn heel real quick once the same choices didn’t pay off in the same light.

But all that matters is the fans and the feelings of the players and coaches in the building. At least for now, the fan base is still firmly behind Staley and his vision for this team’s future.

