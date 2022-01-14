3 Chargers earn Second-Team All-Pro honors

On Friday morning, the Associated Press finally released their NFL All-Pro voting results and Chargers will be happy to see a handful of familiar names among those who received votes this year.

First and foremost, the Chargers placed three players on the Second Team in offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, center Corey Linsley, and returner Andre Roberts. All three received the second-most first place votes at their respective positions.

Joey Bosa and Derwin also received first-place votes as both earned the sixth-most all-pro votes for their position groups.

It was quite the rookie season for Slater who finishes the year being voted as the second-best left tackle in the entire league. It’s even crazier when you remember that he spent an entire year out of football during the 2020 season in preparation for the 2021 NFL draft. He was also graded out as the best rookie offensive tackle in the NFL by a wide margin and the 10th-highest graded offensive tackle in the NFL.

Linsley finished as PFF’s second-highest graded center (86.3) behind only Chiefs rookie Creed Humphrey (91.4). His pass block grade of 84.9 was also the highest at his position. In his first year with the Chargers, Linsley helped transform one of the worst and least-consistent units in the NFL over the past decade. His play was a huge reason for Justin Herbert’s massive sophomore season and, hopefully, his continued success in the years to come.

Lastly, Roberts earned his all-pro nod on the back of a very strong second half stretch of the season. He ended the year with a 32.8-yard average on kick returns, including a massive 101-yard return for a score against the Broncos in week 17.