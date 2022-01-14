NFL Wild Card Weekend Predictions and Odds: Steelers look to upset Chiefs in opening round

Despite the Chargers being done for the season, we’re still here picking this week’s games. The playoffs are fun for any football fan, it’s just a little bit better when your team is actually still playing.

So let’s just get right into it. As always, all odds below are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saturday Games

Raiders vs. Bengals (-5) - O/U 48

Prediction: Bengals - The Bengals are one of the league’s hottest teams and I don’t see that stopping this week against a Raiders team that’s probably still dealing with an emotional hangover from last Sunday’s game. The Bengals pass rush should be a big problem for a Raiders offensive line that struggled to protect Derek Carr against the Chargers.

Patriots vs. Bills (-4) - O/U 43.5

Prediction: Bills - The Bills are going to win this because the Patriots need to realize they can’t just waltz back to the Super Bowl this early after the departure of Tom Brady. Mac Jones has been good enough for what they want to do offensively, but it’s not his time just yet.

Sunday Games

Eagles vs. Buccaneers (-9.5) - O/U 46

Prediction: Buccaneers - I will never, ever, bet against Tom Brady in the playoffs. If you thought he was tough to beat during the regular season, it’s a whole other ball game in the postseason. Good luck, Philly. You’re going to need it.

49ers vs. Cowboys (-3) - O/U 51

Prediction: Cowboys - Dak Prescott and Dallas are rolling into the playoffs with one of the league’s best offenses. The 49ers seem to be peaking at the right time, however, and the defense is playing inspired behind the efforts of Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead. However, I think this game comes down to which defense gets the most stops and I can’t see that being the Niners.

Steelers vs. Chiefs (-12.5) - O/U 46

Prediction: Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are getting a really nice matchup to begin the postseason. Big Ben hasn’t so much willed the Steelers to the postseason and other teams simply failed to get their own responsibilities taken care of. I expect a big day for the Chiefs offense as they roll over Pittsburgh.

Monday Game

Cardinals vs. Rams (-4) - O/U 49.5

Prediction: Rams - I absolutely loved watching the Cardinals play during the first half of the season. It also helped that Kyler Murray was leading my fantasy football team to victory almost every week. However, ever since Murray injured his ankle mid-season, he hans’t looked the same and neither has their high-flying offense. The Rams have found a consistent run game to complement their passing attack which, when paired with their stellar defense, makes one really tough team to beat.

