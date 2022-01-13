Chargers Daily Links: Did Mike Williams earn another contract with the Chargers?

The Chargers’ first-round pick from the 2017 draft is coming off his best year in the NFL yet.

Mike Williams, for the first time since being drafted, has ended a season as the team’s leading receiver with 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns. His 76 receptions were also a career high but came in second to Keenan Allen’s career-high 106 catches in 2021.

Excluding his injury-plagued rookie campaign, Williams has totaled 216 receptions for 3,567 yards and 26 touchdowns with a 16.5-yard average per reception. In 2018 and 2021, Williams scored 10 and nine touchdowns, respectively, both of which are more than Allen has scored in any given season.

With Williams set to be a free agent this offseason, this topic is about to be one of the most-debated over the coming months. But let’s kick it off here.

Should the Chargers re-sign Williams to another contract? Why or why not? If they do, what would you like the contract to look like?

In the comments below, please share all of your thoughts on the matter along with your reasoning. Let’s get this thing rolling!

And now for today's links.

