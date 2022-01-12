Chargers signed 11 players to Reserve/Future contracts

On Tuesday afternoon, the Chargers announced that they are signing 11 players to Reserve/Future contracts. All 11 players finished the season on the team’s practice squad.

Those players include wide receiver Michael Bandy, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, linebacker Cole Christiansen, safety Ben DeLuca, edge rusher Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, offensive lineman Ryan Hunter, tight end Hunter Kampmoyer, defensive tackle Forrest Merrill, wide receiver Jason Moore, and offensive tackle Foster Sarell.

Of the 11 players signed, one player is a former draft pick on the Chargers (Egbule) while five are former UDFA signings by the team. Bandy, Brown, Ffrench, Hunter, and Sarell were all signed from other teams.

Most notably, Merrill played in four games for the Chargers and totaled four tackles with a quarterback hurry. A rookie undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State, the Chargers needed Merrill to step up in several instances when the defensive line group was ravaged by injuries and COVID.

Lastly, a couple players I want to point out who are interestingly not included are wide receivers Joe Reed and K.J. Hill. Reed spent the year on the injured/reserve practice squad list while Hill stayed mainly on the practice squad, as well. Both were draft picks on the Chargers in 2020. I’m not 100 percent sure, but this may be the end of their time with the team.