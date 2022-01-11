Best and worst Chargers PFF grades vs. the Raiders

The Chargers true superman performance out of Justin Herbert on in primetime. The second-year quarterback willed his team back from a 15-point deficit to get them into overtime against the Raiders on the back of 64 pass attempts which he turned into 383 yards and three touchdowns.

The craziest part about it all? Herbert finished six-of-six on fourth downs for 106 yards and the game-tying touchdown with just seconds to go in regulation.

What an absolute gladiator. A hero among heroes. The real deal and then some.

At times this season, it’s been painfully obvious that the Chargers probably don’t deserve him, but he is most-definitely the quarterback they need.

Without further ado, here are the five best and worst game grades on either side of the ball for the Chargers in week 18.

Offense

Best

QB Justin Herbert - 78.8

WR Mike Williams - 78.7

C Corey Linsley - 73.6

OT Rashawn Slater - 67.7

OG Michael Schofield - 65.4

The Chargers had a one-in-8,000 chance of completing all those fourth downs at the end of the game, according to @NextGenStats.



"Justin Herbert is a 0.01% quarterback." - @robertmays pic.twitter.com/LqNrJeZ7xr — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 10, 2022

Worst

OT Storm Norton - 43.3

TE Stephen Anderson - 47.5

RB Justin Jackson - 50.7

OG Matt Feiler - 53.2

TE Tre’ McKitty - 55.6

Defense

Best

S Nasir Adderley - 87.0

LB Kyzir White - 79.4

S Alohi Gilman - 72.4

S Derwin James - 72.2

DT Linval Joseph - 69.9

Nasir Adderley saved the Chargers 4 points with that effort chase down and strip. What a year that guy has had. He’s one of the most improved players in the whole league. — Rick (@NickNRickShep) January 10, 2022

Worst

LB Kenneth Murray - 28.9

DT Breiden Fehoko - 41.6

DT Jerry Tillery - 42.6

EDGE Joey Bosa - 47.0

CB Chris Harris Jr. - 47.8