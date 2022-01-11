Chargers Free Agents 2022: Kyzir White, Uchenna Nwosu among players to re-sign

The Chargers will head into the 2022 offseason with the second-most cap space in the NFL at $72,549,370. That’s an incredible sight to see knowing the type of young pieces this team already has. If you need any examples of how much a team can improve from just one offseason filled with the right moves, just look at the 2020 Dolphins and this year’s Bengals. Both spent a lot of money on free agents and immediately reaped the benefits.

But just as the team needs to go out and find the right free agents to sign, they also need to make the right moves regarding their in-house free agents. After a 2021 season where several notable names played their best to date, the Chargers will have some tough choices on who is worth keeping around for the future and which players are best to let walk.

Below, you can find all of the Chargers’ impending free agents separated into groups for unrestricted, restricted, and exclusive rights.

Unrestricted Free Agents

CB Chris Harris Jr.

DT Linval Joseph

WR Mike Williams

TE Jared Cook

OG Oday ABoushi

CB Ryan Smith

EDGE Kyler Fackrell

EDGE Uchenna Nwosu

LS Matt Overton

OG Michael Schofield

OG Senio Kelemete

KR/PR Andre Roberts

K Dustin Hopkins

QB Chase Daniel

DT Christian Covington

CB Davontae Harris

TE Stephen Anderson

DT Justin Jones

LB Kyzir White

C Scott Quessenberry

RB Justin Jackson

Restricted Free Agents

S Trey Marshall

P Ty Long

Exclusive Rights Free Agents