Chargers Free Agents 2022: Kyzir White, Uchenna Nwosu among players to re-sign

The Chargers will head into the 2022 offseason with the second-most cap space in the NFL at $72,549,370. That’s an incredible sight to see knowing the type of young pieces this team already has. If you need any examples of how much a team can improve from just one offseason filled with the right moves, just look at the 2020 Dolphins and this year’s Bengals. Both spent a lot of money on free agents and immediately reaped the benefits.
But just as the team needs to go out and find the right free agents to sign, they also need to make the right moves regarding their in-house free agents. After a 2021 season where several notable names played their best to date, the Chargers will have some tough choices on who is worth keeping around for the future and which players are best to let walk.
Below, you can find all of the Chargers’ impending free agents separated into groups for unrestricted, restricted, and exclusive rights.
Unrestricted Free Agents
- CB Chris Harris Jr.
- DT Linval Joseph
- WR Mike Williams
- TE Jared Cook
- OG Oday ABoushi
- CB Ryan Smith
- EDGE Kyler Fackrell
- EDGE Uchenna Nwosu
- LS Matt Overton
- OG Michael Schofield
- OG Senio Kelemete
- KR/PR Andre Roberts
- K Dustin Hopkins
- QB Chase Daniel
- DT Christian Covington
- CB Davontae Harris
- TE Stephen Anderson
- DT Justin Jones
- LB Kyzir White
- C Scott Quessenberry
- RB Justin Jackson
Restricted Free Agents
- S Trey Marshall
- P Ty Long
Exclusive Rights Free Agents
- WR Jalen Guyton
- TE Donald Parham
- OT Storm Norton
