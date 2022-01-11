Chargers Daily Links: Rex Ryan rips Brandon Staley following loss to Raiders

Following the Chargers’ loss to the Raiders, former Jets head coach and current Get Up host on ESPN Rex Ryan had a lot to say about Brandon Staley and his decision-making on Sunday night.

In a heated rant, Ryan said that Staley “robbed” NFL fans of seeing Justin Herbert in the playoffs, stating that it’s “hard not to make the playoffs” when you have a franchise quarterback.

Oddly, the whole rant seems somewhat personal. It’s an emotionally-charged statement that seems fueled by a little more than a coach simply NOT doing what he would have done in the same situation.

Staley’s aggressive, yet calculated, decision-making made waves all season and a lot of these old heads are feeling pretty good about of themselves because the black sheep of the NFL didn’t make the playoffs which makes them feel vindicated in all of their opposing viewpoints.

Well, no one cares, Rex.

Watch the video below for yourselves and tell me what you think below.

Rex Ryan went OFF on Chargers head coach Brandon Staley after the team's loss to the Raiders



"We're being robbed as NFL fans that we don't get to see Justin Herbert in the playoffs. ... It's hard not to make the playoffs with a franchise QB, but congratulations, you did it." pic.twitter.com/9IQDClo5n3 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 10, 2022

And now for today’s link.

Top shots from the Chargers’ SNF game in Las Vegas (Chargers.com)

Keenan Allen discusses his thoughts on the end of the season (Chargers.com)

Chargers offseason preview (Chargers Wire)

Five Chargers free agents who must be signed (Bolt Beat)

The Dolphins fired Brian Flores for some reason (ESPN)

The Panthers have no plans of trading Christian McCaffrey (ESPN)

Five ideal Super Bowl matchups (NFL.com)

Ranking open head coach openings (NFL.com)

Coaching carousel tracker (CBS Sports)

Frank Reich won’t commit to Carson Wentz in 2022 (Pro Football Talk)