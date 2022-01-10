Chargers 2022 opponents finalized

With the Chargers now done for the year and facing a long offseason, it’s time to turn our heads to the plethora of events taking place on the NFL schedule between now and the start of the 2022 regular season.

Speaking of next season, the NFL finalized the opponent’s for all 32 teams on Sunday night.

The Chargers will unfortunately have one more away game than home contests with eight in SoFi Stadium and nine on the road. The intra-conference opponent’s include the AFC South along with games against the Browns and the Dolphins. The Bolts will also play the entire NFC West, as well as the Atlanta Falcons.

As of now, that’s a pretty tough draw for their NFC matchups. All those teams in the NFC West have the chance to be great in 2022 and they have been great for the past few years. If the Chargers hope to compete and be better next season, they have to make several sizable steps forward this offseason to not see another year end in the fashion it did on Sunday night.

In all, here are all of the Chargers opponents for the 2022 regular season.

Home

Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Miami Dolphins

Away

Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Arizona Cardinals

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

San Francisco 49ers

Atlanta Falcons

Cleveland Browns