2022 NFL Draft Order: Chargers hold the 17th pick

With their season coming to an end on Sunday night, the Chargers will now turn their attention towards the offseason and, most importantly, the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the group of 14 playoff teams now complete, the NFL knows exactly who will be picking from #1 to #18. With a 9-8 overall record, the Chargers will select 17th, just ahead of the 9-8 Saints.

If the 17th pick gives you a bit of deja vu, it’s because the Chargers most recently held that pick in the 2018 draft. Of course, the Chargers turned that pick into Derwin James. Over the next two rounds, they also selected Uchenna Nwosu and Justin Jones. So you could say they’ve had some luck around this specific pick.

You can check out the rest of the known 2022 NFL Draft order below:

1.) Jacksonville Jaguars

2.) Detroit Lions

3.) Houston Texans

4.) New York Jets

5.) New York Giants

6.) Carolina Panthers

7.) New York Giants (via CHI)

8.) Atlanta Falcons

9.) Denver Broncos

10.) New York Jets (via SEA)

11.) Washington Football Team

12.) Minnesota Vikings

13.) Cleveland Browns

14.) Baltimore Ravens

15.) Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA)

16.) Philadelphia Eagles (via IND)

17.) Los Angeles Chargers

18.) New Orleans Saints