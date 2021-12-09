Chargers place Scott Quessenberry on reserve/COVID-19 list

On Wednesday afternoon, the Chargers added another player to the reserve/COVID-19 list in backup center Scott Quessenberry. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Quessenberry and Saints running back Ty Montgomery were both placed on the list due to a positive COVID test.

While the loss of a backup player to the reserve/COVID-19 list isn’t the worst news on the head, it’s the potential ramifications that could follow in this situation. Since Quessenberry is the team’s backup center, there’s a chance his positive tests lead to one or more close contacts in the offensive line room. Since he plays center, there’s even a chance that Corey Linsley is one of them.

What a rough outcome that would be, even if the team is just playing the 4-8 Giants this week. Down this final stretch of the season, you want everyone healthy and available each and every week.

So as things stand, there haven’t been any close contacts named, but we’ll definitely be keeping a close eye on all of this in the coming days leading up to Sunday.