NFL Week 14 Predictions and Odds: Vikes get Dalvin Cook back in time for TNF

Welcome back, ladies and gentlemen to another week of NFL picks and odds.

The Vikings kick off the Week 14 slate with a matchup at home against the Steelers. Other stellar matchups on the docket include the Bills visiting the Bucs, and the Rams at Arizona for the game on Monday night.

Of course, all odds below are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Let’s get into it!

Thursday Night Football

Steelers vs. Vikings (-3) - O/U 44

Prediction: Vikings - The Vikings are welcoming back Dalvin Cook just in time for tonight's game. That's a huge boost for their morale following a loss to the previously-winless Lions on the road. I expect a bounceback game in which the Vikings light up the scoreboard and outpace a Steelers offense that's barely getting by.

Sunday Morning Games

Cowboys (-4.5) vs. Washington - O/U 48

Prediction: Cowboys - Washington has played well in recent weeks which makes me believe they'll keep this game fairly competitive. However, it's tough to go against Dallas as they continue to heal up and Dak Prescott gets his stud skill position players back.

Jaguars vs. Titans (-8.5) - O/U 43.5

Prediction: Titans - After what the Rams just did to Jacksonville, there’s no reason to believe the Titans won’t put together a similar performance over their divisional rival. Urban Meyer is still struggling to make Trevor Lawrence look worthy of the first-overall pick from this year’s draft and I’m not sure if that will ever happen this year by the look of things.

Seahawks (-7.5) vs. Texans - O/U 41

Prediction: Seahawks - Neither of these teams are playing like clubs you’d actually go out of your way to watch and neither inspire much confidence in me to come out on top between the two. Seattle still has several stud offensive players which gives them an edge over Houston who has close to no players of note on either side of the ball.

Raiders vs. Chiefs (-9.5) - O/U 48

Prediction: Chiefs - The Chiefs are back to being the Chiefs that we all have come to know and despise. As much as I’d love to see the Raiders steal a win out from under them, I just can’t see that happening when Derek Carr is playing some of his worst football of the year. Darren Waller is also still pretty banged up for the Raiders and if he’s not 100 percent, I don’t see how they compete in Kansas City.

Saints (-5.5) vs. Jets - O/U 42.5

Prediction: Saints - I’m taking any team that is playing the Jets. Even with Trevor Siemien at the helm, they’ve got enough talent and Sean Payton is just one of those coaches that can take a group of average Joes and make them perform like one of the best teams in the league on any given week.

Falcons vs. Panthers (-2.5) - O/U 42

Prediction: Falcons - The NFC South has got to be the most boring division in the NFL right now. It’s just the Bucs, and then everyone else. Neither of these teams have been terribly exciting to watch but both sides still employ several notable players. If you’re looking for a sliver of positivity in this game, chances are you could see rookie tight end Kyle Pitts do something really cool.

Ravens vs. Browns (-3) - O/U 43

Prediction: Ravens - The Ravens have been down long enough. With a weird, uneventful loss to the Steelers last weekend, I can see them getting right against another divisional opponent. Lamar Jackson can’t be bad for this long. On the road, I like Jackson to look like his vintage self as both a runner and a passer.

Sunday Afternoon Games

Lions vs. Broncos (-8.5) - O/U 42

Prediction: Broncos - The Lions aren’t lucky enough to win two games in a row. Regardless if Melvin Gordon returns to the lineup this week, Javonte Williams is still one heck of a back and I can easily see him putting up another stellar performance as the lead back against Detroit. As long as Teddy Bridgewater doesn’t throw three interceptions, the Broncos should be able to win this one easily.

49ers (-1) vs. Bengals - O/U 49

Prediction: Bengals - The 49ers have looked better as of late but I like the Bengals to bounce back from their tough loss to the Chargers this past Sunday. Of course, they must clean up some of the self-inflicted wounds they put on themselves if they want to finish the season strong. If Burrow’s hand heals up enough, I think him and Ja’Marr Chase can have a big day against the Niners.

Bills vs. Buccaneers (-3.5) - O/U 53.5

Prediction: Buccaneers - Can the Bills shake off a frustrating loss to the Patriots in time for a matchup with Tom Brady? This week’s game will be quite the contrast as the Bucs will mainly throw the ball around the field as opposed to running it 30+ times. It might have been a welcomed sight for Buffalo expect for the fact that star cornerback Tre’Davious White is currently out with a serious injury. This might be a shootout in the end which automatically makes it one of my favorite matchups this week.

Sunday Night Football

Bears vs. Packers (-12.5) - O/U 43

Prediction: Packers - Aaron Rodgers owns the Packers. He said as much during Green Bay’s trip to Chicago earlier this year. I’m sure at some point on Sunday night, he’ll likely say it again following one of the numerous touchdowns he’ll probably score against them.

Monday Night Football

Rams vs. Cardinals (-2) - O/U 51

Prediction: Cardinals - The Rams are looking more like themselves after a lopsided win over the Jaguars but that was obviously against a basement team in the NFL. The Cardinals are arguably the best team in the NFL and if Matthew Stafford isn't playing perfect, it's tough to see the Rams keep up offensively. The Rams will keep it close but I believe the Cards will create some distance in the fourth quarter before putting them away.

