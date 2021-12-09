SB Nation Reacts: Confidence in Chargers soars after win over Bengals

There’s nothing like a big-time win to earn back the confidence of the fan base!

Following the Chargers’ massive 41-22 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on the road last weekend, overall confidence in the team and the direction they’re headed has skyrocketed. Compared to last week when only 25 percent surveyed said they were still confident following the loss to the Denver Broncos, 86 percent of participants this week said they’re right back on the hype train.

Can we get back to 100 percent with a win over the Giants? I certainly believe we can. As things currently stand, the Chargers are a 10-point favorite over the Giants at home, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. With New York expected to start either Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm, the Chargers have an excellent opportunity win by a lot more than just 10 points.

It’s about time they go beat up on some lowly team after the season they’ve endured up to this point.

