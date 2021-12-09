Chargers Daily Links: Kyler Fackrell undergoes procedure on knee, will miss game vs. Giants

Good morning, Chargers fans!

On Wednesday, Brandon Staley informed the media that edge rusher Kyler Fackrell recently underwent a procedure on his knee earlier this week to “clean some stuff up.” That means he’ll miss this week’s game against his former team and his timetable for a return is still up in the air, according to the team. However, Staley is optimistic that it’s not season-ending.

Kyler Fackrell had a "procedure" on his knee, according to Brandon Staley. #Chargers hoping it is not season-ending. IR still TBD, Staley said. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 8, 2021

In 12 games, Fackrell has recorded 15 total tackles, two tackles for loss, three sacks, while recording a forced fumble and recovering another.

With Fackrell out for the foreseeable future, rookie Chris Rumph should see a spike in snaps which is likely a welcomed change after his performance against the Bengals in which he recorded his first career sack. In terms of reinforcing the position for the time being, the Chargers could promote former sixth-round pick Ekeme Egbule to the active roster.

Here’s to a speedy recovery for Fackrell.

And now for today’s links.

How to watch Giants-Chargers this Sunday (Chargers.com)

Three takeaways from Corey Linsley being nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year (Chargers.com)

Kyler Fackrell underwent a procedure on his knee, will miss Sunday’s game (Chargers Wire)

Kyzir White is one of several Chargers coming into their own down the stretch (Bolt Beat)

Check out the latest buzz on the coaching carousel in the NFL (ESPN)

Ezekiel Elliott wants to play this week despite knee injury (ESPN)

Ranking the NFL’s quarterbacks from top to bottom (NFL.com)

Seven teams that could change coaches soon (CBS Sports)

Dalvin Cook is questionable to play this week (Pro Football Talk)

Playoff chances for all 32 teams (CBS Sports)